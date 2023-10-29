Joey Paras “Bekikang” Passes Away at the Age of 45

The entertainment industry is in a state of mourning following the passing of Joey Paras , an actor, filmmaker and comedian, who passed away at the age of 45 on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The sad news was announced by his relatives in a social media post on Sunday.

To all of our family and friends, we are saddened to announce that our Tito Joey Paras, passed away and joined our Creator this afternoon, October 29, 2023 at 5:40pm. Unfortunately his heart wasn’t able to recover anymore.