Joey Paras “Bekikang” Passes Away at the Age of 45

The entertainment industry is in a state of mourning following the passing of Joey Paras , an actor, filmmaker and comedian, who passed away at the age of 45 on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
The sad news was announced by his relatives in a social media post on Sunday.
To all of our family and friends, we are saddened to announce that our Tito Joey Paras, passed away and joined our Creator this afternoon, October 29, 2023 at 5:40pm. Unfortunately his heart wasn’t able to recover anymore.
Currently, his remains is still at the hospital’s morgue. We need to settle his hospital bills for us to take him home. Our family is knocking at your kind and generous heart to help us raise a fund to cover his hospital bills.
Joey Paras cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
Paras was widely recognized and celebrated for his contributions to the film industry, with notable performances in movies such as ‘Bekikang’ and ‘Igid.’ He also graced the small screen in various Kapamilya teleseryes, including ‘Kahit Puso’s Masugatan’ and ‘Flordeliza.’
Our deepest condolences go out to the grieving family, friends, colleagues, and the legions of fans who have been touched by his work and presence.”
