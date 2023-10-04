Jason Arcilla sings “Dreams” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

34-Year-Old Jason Arcilla Stuns Judges with Captivating Rendition of “Dreams” on The Voice Auditions, October 3, 2023.

Jason Arcilla from Kahului, Hawaii, left a lasting impression on viewers and judges alike as he graced the stage of The Voice during the October 3, 2023 episode. With his soulful rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s classic hit, “Dreams,” Arcilla showcased a voice that transcended expectations and delivered a truly moving audition.

“I thought you are a woman, it was tender and beautiful,” said coach Gwen who blocked Reba from her opportunity to coach Jason.

Watch his performance on the video below.

Channeling childhood memories, Jason Arcilla gives a touching performance of "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac. 💖 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/zoWfpCMpwi — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2023

The audition of Jason Arcilla on The Voice was not just a moment in television, but a turning point in his career. With the support of Team Gwen, he now has the opportunity to further develop his remarkable talent and share his gift with the world.

Jason Arcilla’s journey on The Voice promises to be one filled with growth, inspiration, and unforgettable music. As the competition unfolds, audiences can look forward to more incredible performances from this gifted artist who, at 34, is proving that dreams can indeed come true.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.