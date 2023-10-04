Jacquie Roar sings “Here for the Party” on The Voice Auditions

Jacquie Roar sings “Here for the Party” on “The Voice” Season 24 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

In a thrilling turn of events on the latest episode of The Voice, 37-year-old Jacquie Roar, from North Plains, Oregon, captivated both the judges and the audience with her powerful rendition of “Here for the Party.”

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“That was insane. I hear so many dynamics. I love to have you on my team,” said Niall. “I would love to work with you, I already learned a lot on country music,” said Gwen.

“I really think you really do good in the competition, your voice is so powerful,” said John. “You are king of the same thing, winning and working together to win the show,” said Reba.

Jacquie Roar gets four chair turns from the judges but chooses to join Team Gwen. Watch her performance on the video below.

Jacquie Roar gave a ROARINGLY deserving 4 chair turn performance! 🙌 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/CURzJTS5QK — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2023

Jacquie Roar’s performance is already making waves across social media, and fans from North Plains, Oregon, and beyond are eagerly awaiting her next appearance on The Voice. Her story serves as a testament to the talent that often resides in the most unexpected places, reminding us all that dreams can be pursued at any age.

As she progresses through the competition, Jacquie Roar has undoubtedly made her mark on the music world, representing not only North Plains but also every aspiring artist with a dream and a passion for music.

Stay tuned as we follow Jacquie Roar’s journey on The Voice, and don’t miss her future performances on this season’s electrifying episodes.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.