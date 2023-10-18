Jackson Snelling vs Jordan Rainer “The Heart Won’t Lie” The Voice Battles 2023

Jackson Snelling and Jordan Rainer from Team Reba performs “The Heart Won’t Lie” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 24, Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Jackson Snelling and Jordan Rainer, both members of Team Reba, took to the stage to perform a captivating rendition of “The Heart Won’t Lie.” The heartfelt duet left the judges and the audience in awe, marking a standout moment on tonight’s episode of the Battle Rounds.

With coach Reba McEntire offering her expert guidance, Jackson Snelling and Jordan Rainer were paired together for this highly anticipated battle. Their performance of “The Heart Won’t Lie” originally sung by Reba McEntire and Vince Gill was destined to be a showstopper. The song is known for its emotional depth and powerful vocals, making it a challenging choice for any duo.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“Jackson your tone is so unique and Jordan it’s really exciting to hear you in completely different tone,” said Niall. “Jackson your voice is so warm and tasteful and Jordan it’s so nice to hear the airy part of your voice, ” said Gwen.

“That was so great both of you and it was wonderful,” said John Legend. “Thank you so much for being comfortable, your harmony was spectacular,” said Reba.

The winner of this battle is Jordan Rainer. Watch their performance on the video below.

We'll be thinking about Jackson Snelling and Jordan Rainer covering queen @reba for a LONG time. 🤩 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/Li3BrDZrwR — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 18, 2023

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.