Huntley sings “She Talks to Angels” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Huntley sings “She Talks to Angels” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 16, 2023.

Huntley’s audition took center stage as they delivered a breathtaking rendition of the classic hit “She Talks to Angels” by The Black Crowes. The performance not only wowed the judges but also left the entire audience in sheer amazement.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“Your voice is incredible, I love everything about your voice,” said Reba. “Your tone comes out naturally, you have so much power and it’s beautiful to listen to,” said Niall. “You are very comfortable,” said Gwen. “Your voice has so much polished, your voice sounds so ready, it’s so impressive,” said John.

Huntley gets four chair turns from the coaches. He chooses to join Team Niall. Watch his performance on the video below.

felt like we were LISTENING to angels during Huntley's rendition of "She Talks To Angels" 😇🎶 pic.twitter.com/4iNaE82rVC — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 17, 2023

Huntley’s “The Voice” audition is undoubtedly a moment that will go down in the show’s history, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next steps in this budding star’s journey. We can only imagine the incredible performances and musical artistry that Huntley will bring to the competition in the episodes to come. Stay tuned as we follow Huntley’s journey on “The Voice” and witness the birth of a new musical sensation.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.