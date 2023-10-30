“FRIENDS” Actor Matthew Perry Passes Away at Age 54

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the hit television series FRIENDS, has passed away at the age of 54. The news of Perry’s demise has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry and left millions of fans mourning the loss of a talented and cherished actor.

Perry’s relatives confirmed his passing, stating that they heartbroken by his tragic death. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed, but reports says the actor died by an apparent drowning.

Matthew was found lifeless at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was discovered in a jacuzzi, prompting a call to first responders due to a reported case of cardiac arrest.

The family expresses their deep sorrow over the devastating departure of their cherished son and brother. They reflect on the immense joy Matthew brought into the world, both through his acting and his friendships.

They further convey their gratitude, stating, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

Matthew Perry’s passing leaves a void in the entertainment industry, but his work will continue to bring joy and laughter to countless fans, and he will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

The details of memorial services or tributes for Matthew Perry are yet to be announced. As fans and colleagues alike remember the actor with love and gratitude, it is clear that his memory will endure as a cherished part of the entertainment world.

Rest in peace, Matthew Perry, and thank you for the laughter you brought into our lives.

