FDA Issues Warning Against the Purchase and Use of Sukee Sunscreen

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken a decisive step to protect consumers by issuing a public warning against the purchase and use of Sukee Sunscreen, a TikTok trending brand in the realm of sun protection products. The FDA’s advisory comes in response to troubling findings during their comprehensive review of the product’s safety and efficacy.

In a article posted on the official FDA website, the agency “warns the public from purchasing and using the unauthorized cosmetic product, SUKEE SKIN ESSENTIALS UV DEFENSE SUNSCREEN SPF50 PA+++.”

Below is the context of the Public Health Warning from FDA.

The abovementioned product was verified by FDA through postmarketing surveillance and shows no valid Certificate of Product Notification (CPN) as of 05 October 2023. Pursuant to Book II, Article I, Section 1 (a) of the Rules and Regulations Implementing Republic Act No. 9711, otherwise known as the “Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009”, the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of any health product without the proper authorization from the FDA is prohibited. Since the abovementioned unauthorized cosmetic product has not gone through the notification process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure their quality and safety. The use of such violative product may pose health risks to consumers. Potential hazards may come from ingredients that are not allowed to be part of a cosmetic product or from the contamination of heavy metals. The use of substandard and possibly adulterated cosmetic products may result to adverse reactions including, but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock and organ failure.

Recently, Sukee Sunscreen came under intense scrutiny when their CEO and sellers were accused of engaging in bullying and harassment against a customer who had posted a negative product review.

The controversy originated when an unsatisfied customer posted a critical review of Sukee Sunscreen on TikTok. Instead of addressing the concerns raised within the review, Louiejay Baloc, the CEO, and various individuals associated with the brand reportedly initiated a campaign of intimidation against the reviewer.

These bullying tactics encompassed sending negative comments, engaging in body shaming, and orchestrating efforts to publicly shame the reviewer in order to diminish their presence on the platform. Additionally, those involved attempted to cast doubt on the reviewer’s credibility by questioning the authenticity of some positive reviews posted in response to the negative feedback.