Ephraim Owens vs Deejay Young “Cry Me a River” The Voice Battles 2023

Ephraim Owens and Deejay Young from Team Legend performs “Cry Me a River” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 24, Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Team John’s Ephraim Owens and Deejay Young took the stage and delivered a captivating performance of “Cry Me a River.” Their amazing duet left a strong impression on the judges and the audience, creating a standout moment during that evening’s episode.

Under the expert guidance of their coach, John Legend, Ephraim Owens and Deejay Young were strategically paired for this highly anticipated battle. Taking on the challenging “Cry Me a River,” originally performed by Justin Timberlake, was a bold choice given the song’s demanding up-tempo nature.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“You guys are really terrific together,” said Reba. “When you are in harmony, you are electric,” said Niall. “I really love the notes inside of you,” said Gwen. “Both of you have such different voices, Ephraim your tone is rich and Deejay your voice is elastic,” said John.

The winner of this battle will is Deejay Young. Watch their performance on the video below.

