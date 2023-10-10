Elizabeth Evans sings “All I Wanted” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Elizabeth Evans sings “All I Wanted” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 9, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“I was so surprised when I turned around. There’s a big voice in a tiny body,” said Reba. “I love your style and personality,” said Gwen. “You have everything you need,” said John.

Elizabeth Evans gets two chair turns from coaches Reba and John. She chooses to join Team John. Watch her performance on the video below.

