Eli Ward sings “Bruises” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Eli Ward sings “Bruises” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 16, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“I love your voice, your voice is really different,” said Reba. “You give it a really good job,” said Niall. “You have so much potential, I think you are really talented,” said Gwen.

21-year-old Eli Ward gets two chair turns from the coaches. He chooses to join Team Gwen. Watch his performance on the video below.

.@eliward02 is running his way to Battles after this iconic @lewiscapaldi cover! 🏃 pic.twitter.com/Y735chtwNj — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 17, 2023

Eli Ward’s audition on ‘The Voice’ has etched a remarkable moment in the show’s history, with fans eagerly awaiting the unfolding of this budding star’s journey. The extraordinary performances and musical artistry that Eli will undoubtedly bring to the competition in the upcoming episodes promise to be nothing short of exceptional. Stay tuned as we track Eli Ward’s progress on ‘The Voice’ and witness the emergence of a sensational new musical talent.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.