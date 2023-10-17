Dylan Carter’s Stirring Rendition of “I Look to You” Leaves Reba McEntire in Tears on The Voice

In a breathtaking and emotional performance, contestant Dylan Carter moved iconic country star Reba McEntire to tears with his rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Look to You” on The Voice.

The Voice, known for its awe-inspiring moments, witnessed a show-stopping performance during its latest episode that left judges and the audience alike in complete awe. Contestant Dylan Carter, hailing from Sumter, South Carolina, delivered an unforgettable interpretation of Whitney Houston’s classic “I Look to You,” moving Reba McEntire, one of the show’s esteemed judges, to tears.

Dylan Carter’s rendition of “I Look to You” was nothing short of extraordinary. His powerful and soulful voice filled the room, leaving everyone mesmerized. The judges, including Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan, were all visibly moved by his breathtaking performance.

However, it was Reba McEntire who was most profoundly affected. Her emotional response spoke volumes about the deep connection she felt with the performance.

Following the performance, Reba McEntire praised Dylan, saying, “It’s emotionally involved and that’s when you know that you’ve got a great song and a great singer, you touched peoples heart.”

Dylan Carter earned four chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Reba. Watch his performance on the video below.

this small-town boy SANG!! 🎶 Dylan Carter just got an immediate 4-chair turn👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/zZti4Qvz0f — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 17, 2023

Dylan Carter’s rendition has quickly become a viral sensation, with fans of The Voice and music lovers all over the country sharing clips of his moving performance on social media platforms.

With this stunning performance, Dylan Carter has established himself as a front-runner on The Voice, and his rendition of “I Look to You” will be remembered as one of the show’s most emotionally charged moments. As the season progresses, viewers can’t wait to see more extraordinary talent and captivating moments that make this season of The Voice truly exceptional.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.