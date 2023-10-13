Dylan Carter Wows Judges on The Voice with Powerful Rendition of “I Look to You”

Dylan Carter stole the spotlight on “The Voice” with his soul-stirring rendition of Whitney Houston’s classic ballad, “I Look to You.” Carter captivated both the judges and the audience, leaving an indelible mark on the competition.

Dylan Carter’s audition, which will be aired on Monday, was nothing short of mesmerizing. His heartfelt interpretation of “I Look to You” struck a deep chord, and his emotionally charged delivery left no doubt that he was singing from the depths of his soul.

Here’s what the judges have to say bout his performance.

“It’s emotionally involved and that’s when you know that you’ve got a great song and a great singer, you touched peoples heart,” said Reba. “You can really feel the emotions, really beautiful and I think you’re special,” said Niall.

“Your voice is so warm but you also have so much texture in your voice,” said Gwen. “That’s very moving, we all felt it too,” said John.

Dylan Carter earned four chair turns from the judges. Watch his performance on the video below.

With the guidance of his newfound mentor, and the support of his growing fan base, Dylan Carter is poised to make a significant mark in the music industry. His journey on “The Voice” is just beginning, and both viewers and music enthusiasts eagerly anticipate his upcoming performances.

As the competition unfolds, Dylan Carter’s star continues to rise, and the world eagerly awaits the next chapter in his musical journey.

Who did Dylan Carter pick as his coach? His decision will be revealed on Monday’s episode of The Voice.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.