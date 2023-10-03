Claudia B. sings “Human Nature” on The Voice Blind Auditions

“Claudia B. Wows the Judges and Viewers with Her Mesmerizing Audition Performance of “Human Nature” on Blind Auditions, October 2, 2023.”

Claudia B. left both judges and viewers in awe with her breathtaking audition rendition of “Human Nature.” The 24-year-old vocal sensation from Nashville, Tennessee delivered a performance that not only showcased her incredible vocal range but also signaled the arrival of a new star on the music scene.

Her rendition of Michael Jackson’s classic hit “Human Nature” was nothing short of a show-stopper. Claudia’s voice effortlessly glided through the song’s intricate melodies, hitting every note with precision and a depth of emotion that left the judges and audience spellbound.

Claudia B.’s audition on “The Voice” was not just a moment; it was a turning point in her life. It was a moment when her talent met opportunity, and her dream began to manifest. As we eagerly await her future performances, one thing is certain: Claudia B. is destined for greatness in the music industry. Her journey on “The Voice” has just begun, and we can’t wait to see where her exceptional talent takes her next.

Claudia B. received three chair turns from the judges but chooses to join Team John. Watch her performance on the video below.

It's ✨ human nature ✨ to adore this @claudiabsings performance of a Michael Jackson classic! 🙌 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/SlgHV5bTQi — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 3, 2023

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.