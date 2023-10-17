Claire Heilig sings “Tennessee Orange” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Claire Heilig sings “Tennessee Orange” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 16, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“Your performance was lovely, there grit to your voice,” said John. “You are so good,” said Niall. “Your voice is sexy and your range is wonderful,” said Reba. “You’re so cute, I love how gritty your voice is,” said Gwen.

Claire Heilig gets a chair turn from Gwen Stefany. Watch her performance on the video below.

Claire Heilig is making this @_megmoroney rendition her own 🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/1MRbPgtwQ7 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 17, 2023

What can you say about Claire Heilig performance? Share your thought on the discussion box below!

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.