Calla Prejean sings “You’re So Vain” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Calla Prejean sings “You’re So Vain” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 16, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“You are so comfortable and confident,” said John. “I love your tone, it’s rich, warm and round,” said Gwen. “You’ve got a pure story telling voice,” said Niall.

Calla Prejean gets chair turn Gwen Stefani. Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Calla Prejean’s performance? Share your thought on the discussion box below!

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.