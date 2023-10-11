Caleb Sasser sings “Another Sad Love Song” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Caleb Sasser sings “Another Sad Love Song” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The Voice stage lit up with the incredible talent of 27-year-old Caleb Sasser. The young singer from Nashville, Tennessee, stole the spotlight during the auditions for the popular reality show’s October 10, 2023 episode. With a soulful rendition of “Another Sad Love Song,” originally performed by Toni Braxton, Sasser left both the audience and the judges in awe.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“That was magical. What a beautiful and rich tender voice,” said John Legend. “It would be an honor to coach a unique and authentic artist like you,” said Niall. “I love your voice and I wanna be your coach,” said Reba.

Caleb Sasser gets four chair turns from the judges. He chooses to join Team John. Watch his performance on the video below.

Sasser’s journey on The Voice is just beginning, but he has already proven himself to be a standout contestant. With his exceptional talent, heartfelt performances, and the guidance of one of the music industry’s most prominent figures, his future on the show looks promising.

The Voice audience, along with fans around the world, can’t wait to see what’s next for Caleb Sasser. The young singer’s passion and talent are sure to make him a name to watch in the music industry, and his audition on October 10, 2023, will undoubtedly be remembered as a turning point in his promising career.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.