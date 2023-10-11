Caitlin Quisenberry sings “Rainbow” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Caitlin Quisenberry sings “Rainbow” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

27-year-old Caitlin Quisenberry stirred the hearts of both the judges and the audience. Her soulful and touching performance of “Rainbow” by left a lasting impact, solidifying her as an instant fan favorite.

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“We can see what gift you have as vocalist,” said John. “You have a great quality voice,” said Reba. “You have a beautiful tone and you have a lot of range in your voice,” said Gwen.

Quisenberry’s audition is a shining example of the incredible talent that The Voice consistently discovers season after season. As the competition unfolds, her growing fan base will eagerly follow her journey, as they witness an artist with the potential to create beautiful music that resonates deeply with the soul.

Tune in to The Voice on NBC to discover more remarkable talents and emotional performances, and follow Caitlin Quisenberry as she embarks on her journey to fulfill her musical dreams and share her captivating artistry with the world.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.