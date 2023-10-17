Brailey Lenderman sings “If It Makes You Happy” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Brailey Lenderman sings “If It Makes You Happy” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 16, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“I thought you pretty much nailed it,” said John. “I really love your voice, there so much texture and character on your voice,” said Gwen. “Your voice is so good, I would be so excited working with you,” said Niall.

Brailey Lenderman gets two chair turns from the coaches. She chooses to join Team Niall. Watch her performance on the video below.

MAKES US HAPPY to hear @braileymusic sing @sherylcrow's "If It Makes You Happy" 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/sbGpKw1Cle — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 17, 2023

Brailey Lenderman’s performance on ‘The Voice’ has already made its mark in the show, leaving fans in eager anticipation of this rising star’s journey. The exceptional performances and musical artistry that Brailey will undoubtedly bring to the competition in the upcoming episodes are poised to be truly outstanding. Keep following Brailey’s path on ‘The Voice’ and be part of the rise of a remarkable new musical talent.”

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.