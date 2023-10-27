Blackview Tab 18 Set to Launch with Pro Features

Blackview‘s All-New Upgraded Tab 18 is Set to Launch with Pro Features: 12-inch 2.4K Ultra-large Display, Up to 24GB RAM, 256GB ROM, Support for 1TB TF Card Expansion, Four Upgraded Harman Kardon Speakers, and Smarter DokeOS_P 4.0 Including PC Mode 2.0

As tablets become essential for work, remote learning, and entertainment, their demand has surged. Blackview Tab 16, with its 11-inch display, garnered global acclaim. However, Blackview keeps innovating. Rumor has it that their newest flagship, Tab 18, will feature a 12-inch display, extensive hardware upgrades and software tailored to user preferences, ensuring a more immersive, efficient, and smarter experience on its ultra-large display.

Let’s keep an eye out for the six notable upgrades in Tab 18.

No.1 Display & Sound Upgrade: Dive into an Audio-visual Feast with an 12-inch Ultra-large Display

For those seeking an ultra-large display for study, work, or leisure, Tab 18 offers a 12-inch 2.4K FHD+ screen for superior visuals. With its WideVine L1 support, Tab 18 supports Netflix for the first time and guarantees smooth 1080P HD streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu. Its four Harman Kardon speakers, tuned by Harman AudioEFX® 2.0, ensure immersive sound in movie, music, gaming, and voice modes. Furthermore, Tab 18 is TÜV SÜD certified for low blue light and features three eye-care modes for comfortable extended viewing.

No. 2 Convenience Upgrades: Smartly Enhanced to Adapt to Users’ Preference

To meet the growing demand for a convenient, efficient, and smarter ultra-large display experience across work, study, and entertainment, Tab 18 debuts with DokeOS_P 4.0 based on Android 13. This upgrade boasts features like an upgraded split-screen, all-new PC mode 2.0, and upgraded timer customization tailored to users’ preferences. The upgraded split-screen enables simultaneous remote meetings and note-taking. Together with an all-new magnetic S Pen Gen 2 and a Bluetooth keyboard/mouse in PC mode 2.0, Tab 18 offers a near-12-inch PC experience, keeping vital apps at the forefront with its pin-to-top function. But this is just a glimpse; Tab 18’s OS has more to uncover.

No.3 Performance Upgrades: Effortlessly Enhancing the Multitasking Experience for Work, Study, and Entertainment

To cater to users’ diverse needs, from work and online classes to HD streaming, Tab 18 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) processor that ensures smooth app operations, gaming, and multitasking. With up to 24GB RAM, 256GB ROM, and 1TB TF card expansion support, Tab 18 provides both a seamless experience and ample storage for work, study, and leisure.

No.4 Battery Life & Photography Upgrades: Never Settling for Battery Anxiety or Compromised Image Clarity

To eliminate battery concerns during work, study, or entertainment, Tab 18 features an 8800mAh mega battery, ensuring up to 12 hours of daily use and up to 18 days standby. With 33W fast charging, Tab 18 can recharge from 20% to 70% in just an hour.

For video interactions, whether business or personal, Tab 18’s 8 MP Samsung® front and 16 MP rear cameras, enhanced by the ArcSoft® 7.0 algorithm, offer up to15% improved clarity. This ensures every video call mirrors the quality of face-to-face conversations.

In essence, Tab 18 offers users an ultra-large display smart lifestyle, bridging the gap between the convenience of smartphones and the power of laptops. It’s reported that the global launch event is set from Nov. 11th to Nov. 17th PT. Click here for more details.