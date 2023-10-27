Blackview SHARK Series Hits the Market with SHARK 8

New Serie for Young People！ Blackview’s All-new SHARK Series Hits the Market with SHARK 8 Focusing on Camera and Performance

Recent rumors have it that Blackview, an innovative tech company, is getting ready to launch a brand-new series of smartphones called SHARK. All have been vindicated with the latest leaks of the first flagship-level addition to its SHARK series – SHARK 8.

Being the first flagship in the SHARK series, SHARK 8 fully represents the series’ positioning, creating a new series of smartphones for photography enthusiasts and power users alike. Though there are days away from its official unveiling, some leaks and rumors have spilled all the beans about it, as outlined below.

Design that Shines from Any Angle

Designed with the trendy lifestyles of its users in mind, reputable leakers reveal that Blackview SHARK 8 sets itself apart in terms of its design with captivating colors-Galaxy Blue, Blaze Gold, and Moonlight Gray.

Super-PD! Photography that Focuses on Any Beauty

Earlier leaks indicated that SHARK 8 boasts a 13 MP Samsung® ISOCELL 3L6 front camera and a 64 MP Samsung® ISOCELL GW3 rear camera. In particular, its Super-PD tech offers users a superior photography experience for capturing fast-moving subjects, nighttime street scenes, and portraits. What’s more, it is said to be powered by advanced ArcSoft® 7.0 Algorithms with up to 15% improvement in photography results.

6nm Helio G99 Chipset! Performance that excels in Powerful Configuration

The leaks so far suggest that it will feature the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which features HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming tech for an ultra-smooth gaming experience. It stands out as a powerhouse for multitasking thanks to 16GB of RAM （8GB RAM+8GB RAM Expansion） it offers. Furthermore, it has ample internal storage of 256GB that can be expanded by 1TB, enabling users to store a wide variety of apps, movies, and data.

Latest DokeOS 4.0! Performance that excels in Smooth Operation

Rumors about the upcoming SHARK 8 with the latest DokeOS 4.0 based on Android 13 have been heating up. What can users expect from the latest DokeOS 4.0? Examples of new apps include Workspace, an app for separating work and personal space, and EasyShare, an app for easy file sharing. Real-time Subtitles, which provide real-time language translation, and others like Atomized Memory 2.0, F2FS, and EROFS, which enhance overall performance, are examples of new features.

120Hz High Refresh Rate! Performance that excels in Immersive Entertainment

The leak, of course, gives further insight into the entertainment experience that SHARK 8 can provide for users. Users may anticipate an amazing visual-audio feast with the 6.78-inch 2.4K display and Smart-K Box speaker. Every tap in gaming becomes extraordinarily fluid thanks in large part to the display’s exceptional 120Hz high refresh rate. Binge watchers and die-hard gamers will be surprised by SHARK 8’s 5000mAh battery, which enables uninterrupted TV-watching for 7 hours or unstopped gaming for 6 hours, all without the concern of frequent recharging.

Price and Availability

Blackview will reveal more details for users when SHARK 8 launches worldwide from November 11th to November 17th. Only 50 pieces of each color are reportedly going to be made available for purchase at the discounted price of 49% off ($93.99).