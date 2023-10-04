Bias sings “God’s Country” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Tennessee’s Young Talent Shines on ‘The Voice’ Stage with his rendition of “God’s Country,” October 3, 2023.

23-year-old Bias from Chattanooga, Tennessee, left the judges in awe with his rendition of “God’s Country” during the auditions on the October 3, 2023, episode.

Bias brought his unique blend of soulful country vocals and a captivating stage presence to ‘The Voice’ stage. Bias’s performance of Blake Shelton’s hit song “God’s Country” drew cheers from the live audience and had the coaches Reba and Gwen in a fierce competition to have him join their team.

“That’s a very hard song to sing,” said Niall. “It was crazy, I love your energy and spirit, I love to work with you,” said Gwen.

“You’ve got some Reba talks there, we are meant to be,” said Reba.

Bias gets two chair turns from the judges and chooses to join Team Gwen. Watch his performance on the video below.

Believe us, this country is ready for BIAS to be a country music king. 👑 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/o5DFusqWN3 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 4, 2023

Bias’s performance has not only earned him a coveted spot on ‘The Voice’ but has also garnered attention from music enthusiasts and fans across Chattanooga and beyond. The talented young singer from Tennessee is now poised to make a significant impact on the music industry with his exceptional voice and captivating presence.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.