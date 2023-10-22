BIAS vs Jacquie Roar “Need A Favor” The Voice Battles 2023

BIAS and Jacquie Roar from Team Gwen performs “Need A Favor” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 24!

BIAS and Jacquie Roar, representing Team Gwen, took the stage with an enthralling rendition of “Need A Favor.” Their amazing duet left both the judges and the audience spellbound, establishing a standout moment during the Battle Rounds.

Under the expert guidance of their coach, Gwen Stefani, BIAS and Jacquie Roar were strategically paired for this highly awaited face-off. Tackling “Need A Favor,” a song originally performed by Jelly Roll, their performance was expected to be nothing short of a show-stopper.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“You two were electric, I was enjoying every moment. Jacquie your voice and range is powerful, Bias your energy is playing really well, I felt the star power coming from you,” said John.

“I was just so entertained, you both are so full of energy,” said Reba. “Jacquie your voice is crazy, Bias you’re absolutely brilliant,” said Niall.

“Bias your unbelievable your character was so strong and Jacquie your everything and beautiful your voice can do anything,” said Gwen.

The winner of this battle will revealed on Monday. Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about BIAS and Jacquie Roar’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.