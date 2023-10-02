Bagyong Jenny Update Today, PAGASA Forecast October 2, 2023

Bagyong Jenny intensifies into a Typhoon over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday, October 2, 2023.

According to PAGASA, the center of Bagyong Jenny was located at 665 km East of Calayan, Cagayan packed with maximum sustained winds of120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 975 hPa. It is forecast to move Northwestward at 10 km/h.

PAGASA said, rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days.

Jenny will continue to enhance the Southwest Monsoon and bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next 3 days.

Bagyong Jenny is forecast to move generally northwestward until tomorrow before turning west northwestward or westward thereafter. It will make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan on Thursday afternoon or evening then exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) over the Taiwan Strait between Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Jenny is forecast to steadily intensify and may reach its peak intensity tomorrow.

Public Storm Signals are in effect in the following areas, see photo.

Here’s the Storm Track of Bagyong Jenny.

Authorities are closely monitoring the weather disturbance and the disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

Stay tuned for further updates on Typhoon Jenny as meteorologists continue to track its path and intensity.

UPDATING…

For more Bagyong Jenny news and updates, be sure to visit our website and follow our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.