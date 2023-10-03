Bagyong Jenny Update: PAGASA Weather Forecast October 4, 2023

Bagyong Jenny slightly weakens over the Philippine sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

According to PAGASA, the center of Bagyong Jenny was located at 270 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes packed with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 185 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa. It is forecast to move West Northwestward at 10 km/h.

Weather Forecast

PAGASA said, rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days.

Jenny will continue to enhance the Southwest Monsoon and bring occasional rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next 3 days.

Public Storm Signals

Public Storm Warning Signals are in effect in the following areas, see photo.

Track and Intensity Forecast

Bagyong Jenny is forecast to move west northwestward in the next 12 hours, then westward thereafter. On the track forecast, the typhoon will make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan tomorrow morning, then exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow afternoon or evening. The weakening trend is forecast to continue due to the increasing dry air entrainment and vertical wind shear.

Authorities are closely monitoring the weather disturbance and the disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

Stay tuned for further updates on Typhoon Jenny as meteorologists continue to track its path and intensity.

UPDATING…

