Bagyong Jenny Live Update: PAGASA Forecast October 3, 2023

Bagyong Jenny maintains its strength over the Philippine sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

According to PAGASA, the center of Bagyong Jenny was located at 350 km East of Basco, Batanes packed with maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 205 km/h, and central pressure of 945 hPa. It is forecast to move West Northwestward at 15 km/h.

Weather Forecast

PAGASA said, rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days.

Jenny will continue to enhance the Southwest Monsoon and bring occasional rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next 3 days.

Public Storm Signals

Public Storm Warning Signals are in effect in the following areas, see photo.

Track and Intensity Forecast

Bagyong Jenny is is forecast to move northwestward or west northwestward until tomorrow morning or afternoon before turning generally westward thereafter. On the track forecast, JENNY will make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan between tomorrow late evening or Thursday morning then exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Thursday morning and afternoon.

Jenny is is likely at or near its peak intensity.

Authorities are closely monitoring the weather disturbance and the disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

Stay tuned for further updates on Typhoon Jenny as meteorologists continue to track its path and intensity.

