Azan sings “Golden” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Azan sings “Golden” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 16, 2023.

28-year-old Azan’s audition stood out as they performed a captivating rendition of the classic hit “Golden.” The performance not only left the judges in awe but also left the entire audience in sheer astonishment.

Here’s what the judges have to say about her performance.

“You have great tone and great voice, come to Team Legend I would love to work with you,” said John. “You have such a spirit and good vibe,” said Gwen. “That was really good,” said Niall. “I love the energy and I love everything about it, you are very excited and energetic,” said Reba.

Azan gets two chair turns from the coaches. She chooses to join Team John. Watch her performance on the video below.

Azan’s audition on The Voice not only put her incredible vocal talents on full display but also marked the commencement of a promising musical odyssey. Guided by John as her mentor, we can confidently anticipate remarkable achievements from this talented 28-year-old vocalist. As Azan progresses further in the competition, her journey will undeniably be closely monitored by both music enthusiasts and devoted fans, all eager to witness the heights her talent will reach.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.