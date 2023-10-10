Al Boogie sings “Pickup Man” on The Voice 2023 Auditions

Al Boogie sings “Pickup Man” on The Voice Season 24 Blind Auditions, Monday, October 9, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“I’m a big fan already,” said Reba. “I’m so happy for you, sounds like you owned that lyrics,” said Niall. “Your voice has so much character when you speak,” said Gwen.

Al Boogie gets a chair turn from coach Reba. Watch his performance on the video below.

Al Boogie may be a “Pickup Man” but he’s also a CHAIR TURN man! 👏 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/oacJGZo6K1 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 10, 2023

What can you say about Al Boogie’s performance? Share your thought and opinion on the comment section below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.