Abegail Rait Claims Relationship with Francis M and Introduces Daughter Cheska in Pinoy Pawnstars Vlog

In a shocking revelation that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, Abegail Rait, a former flight attendant, claimed to have had a undisclosed romantic relationship with the late Filipino rapper Francis Magalona, famously known as Francis M.

This revelation came to light during a recent episode of Pinoy Pawnstars, a popular vlog hosted by Boss Toyo, in which she introduced her daughter, Cheska (real name Gaile Francesca), as the offspring of her alleged relationship with the rap icon.

The emotional revelation took place in a special episode of “Pinoy Pawnstars” featuring a shirt/jersey owned by Francis M. During the vlog, Abegail Rait opened up about her relationship with Francis M and revealed that it had taken place many years ago.

Watch the full video below.

Francis M, who passed away in 2009, remains a beloved figure in the country’s music and entertainment landscape. His legacy is marked by socially conscious and patriotic rap music, endearing him to fans of all ages. Some of his hits are Kaleidoscope World, Mga Kababayan, Tayo’y Mga Pinoy, Bagsakan and more.

The disclosure has raised questions about the potential impact on Francis M’s legacy and has generated significant conversation within the Filipino entertainment industry. As of now, fans and industry insiders eagerly await further updates and responses from individuals who were close to Francis M and Abegail Rait during the period in question.

