Putri Ariani sings “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT Live Finals

Putri Ariani sings “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” on America’s Got Talent Season 18 Live Finals, Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

“You are one of those rare diamond who is naturally born to do this,” said Simon. “Your voice and talent is perfection,” said Howie.

“it was such a moving performance, you sounded beautiful,” said Heidi.

Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Putri Ariani’s performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.