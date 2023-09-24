One Piece Episode 1077, Latest Episode is now out!

The latest One Piece Episode 1077 of the Japan hit anime series One Piece is now out!

The battle between Luffy and Kaido ends! One Piece Episode 1077 titled “The Curtain Falls! The Winner, Straw Hat Luffy!” will be released on Sunday, September 14, 2023.

In this episode, the final moments between Luffy and Kaido fight will be witnessed.

