One Piece Episode 1075, Latest Episode Release Date & Time, Watch Full Video

The latest One Piece Episode 1075 of the Japan hit anime series One Piece is now out!

The battle continues! One Piece Episode 1075 titled “20 Years Worth of Prayers! Take Back the Land of Wano” will be released on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM Japan Time.

One Piece Episode 1075 is expected to deliver an electrifying final battle between Luffy and the formidable Kaido, promising intense clashes and high-stakes drama on the rooftop of Onigashima. Fans are in for an epic showdown of ideologies and powers, with the fate of Wano and the world at stake. Also in this One Piece latest episode, Luffy’s final attack will be witnessed!

