Lavender Darcangelo sings “You Will Be Found” on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT Live Finals

Lavender Darcangelo sings “You Will Be Found” on America’s Got Talent Season 18 Live Finals, Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

“I am so proud of you,” said Sofia, “It was almost like the end of the movie. Every single person in this room is listening,” said Simon.

“Our hearts are just bursting, America loves you,” said Howie. “You are amazing, you are AGT,” said Sofia.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.