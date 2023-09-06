Justin Jackson wows the judges on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT Live Shows

Tap dancer Justin Jackson wows the judges on America’s Got Talent Season 18 Live Shows, Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Justin Jackson’s performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.