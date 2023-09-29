Bagyong Jenny Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Jenny has intensifies into Tropical Storm, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

According to PAGASA, the center of Bagyong Jenny was located at 1,145 km East of Central Luzon packed with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa. It is forecast to move Westward at 15 km/h.

Tropical Storm JENNY is not directly affecting the country at this time. However, due to the proximity of the track forecast to Extreme Northern Luzon, heavy rainfall over Batanes and Babuyan Islands may be experienced on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Southwest Monsoon may be enhanced by this tropical cyclone, resulting in possible occasional rains over the western portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas tomorrow.

Storm signals are yet to be announced in the coming days. Keep locked on this page for updates!

