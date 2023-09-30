Bagyong Jenny Developed Into Tropical Storm

Bagyong Jenny has intensified into Tropical Storm, state weather agency PAGASA said on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Meteorologists have been closely monitoring Bagyong Jenny’s progress as it continues to gain strength over the warm waters. Jenny has developed into a Tropical Storm, prompting authorities to issue warnings for several coastal areas.

According to PAGASA, the center of Bagyong Jenny was located at 1,145 km East of Central Luzon packed with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa. It is forecast to move Westward at 15 km/h.

Forecasters says Bagyong Jenny is not directly affecting the country at this time. However, due to the proximity of the track forecast to Extreme Northern Luzon, heavy rainfall over Batanes and Babuyan Islands may be experienced on Tuesday or Wednesday. The Southwest Monsoon may be enhanced by this tropical cyclone, resulting in possible occasional rains over the western portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas tomorrow.

Meanwhile, authorities are closely monitoring the weather disturbance and the disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

Stay tuned for further updates on Tropical Storm Jenny as meteorologists continue to track its path and intensity.

For emergency assistance, please contact local authorities and follow their guidance. Your safety is our top priority.