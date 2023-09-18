August 2023 Criminology Board Exam Results, Criminologists Passers and Topnotchers

The August 2023 Criminology Board Exam Results has been released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday September 19, 2023.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 5,743 out of 17,576 passed the Licensure Examination for Criminologists given by the Board of Criminology last August 2023 in 31 testing centers all over the Philippines.

The results were released in fourteen (14) working days from the last day of examination.

Jericson Balaba Jalagat of Ramon Magsaysay Memorial College tops the examination with 90.15 rating.

Below is the complete list of Criminology Board Exam Results Passers and Topnotchers

List of Successful Examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places

List of Successful Examinees

To receive more updates about Criminology Board Exam Results and other PRC Licensure Examination Results, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.