America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Winner Revealed, September 27 2023 Finale Episode

Who won America’s Got Talent Season 18? The results are in and the winner will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

America’s Got Talent Season 18 grand winner will be named at the end of the Finale results show tonight.

The voting results of will be revealed tonight. Only one act will win the 1 million dollar cash prize and will be given the chance of headlining a show in Las Vegas.

The Top 11 finalists vying to win the coveted title are 82nd Airborne Chorus, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, Ahren Belisle, Anna DeGuzman, Avantgardey, Chibi Unity, Lavender Darcangelo, Murmuration, Mzansi Youth Choir, Putri Ariani and Ramadhani Brothers.

Also tonight, Jason Derulo, the Mayyas Leona Lewis, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Cat Cora, Dianne Warren and Jon Batiste will perform on AGT stage.

THE RESULTS

ELIMINATED

Lavender Darcangelo

Chibi Unity

Ahren Belisle

82nd Airborne Chorus

Mzansi Youth Choir

Avantgardey

TOP 5

Ramadhani Brothers

Putri Ariani

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane

Anna DeGuzman

Murmuration

WINNERS

5th PLACE: Ramadhani Brothers

4th PLACE: Putri Ariani

3rd PLACE: Murmuration

2nd PLACE: Anna DeGuzman

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT 2023 SEASON 18 WINNER: Adrian Stoica and Hurricane

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.