America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap Live Elimination September 6, 2023 Episode

Who’s eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight? The results are in and the acts going to the next round of the AGT competition will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, only two will go through and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the results show.

Facing the elimination are Barry Brewer Jr, Herwan Legaillard, Justin Jackson, MOS, Mzansi Youth Choir, Philip Bowen, Phil Wright & Parent Jam, Putri Ariani, Summer Rios, Trigg Watson and Warrior Squad.

THE RESULTS

ELIMINATED

Summer Rios

Herwan Legaillard

Justin Jackson

Trigg Watson

Barry Brewer Jr.

Phil Wright & Parent Jam

TOP 5

MOS (Top 5 – Eliminated)

Mzansi Youth Choir

Putri Ariani

Philip Bowen (Top 5 – Eliminated)

Warrior Squad

TOP 3

Mzansi Youth Choir

Warrior Squad (Top 3 – Eliminated)

Putri Ariani

TOP 2

Mzansi Youth Choir (Advanced)

Putri Ariani (Advanced)

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

