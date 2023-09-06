America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap Live Elimination September 6, 2023 Episode

Who’s eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight? The results are in and the acts going to the next round of the AGT competition will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, only two will go through and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the results show.
Facing the elimination are Barry Brewer Jr, Herwan Legaillard, Justin Jackson, MOS, Mzansi Youth Choir, Philip Bowen, Phil Wright & Parent Jam, Putri Ariani, Summer Rios, Trigg Watson and Warrior Squad.
THE RESULTS
ELIMINATED
- Summer Rios
- Herwan Legaillard
- Justin Jackson
- Trigg Watson
- Barry Brewer Jr.
- Phil Wright & Parent Jam
TOP 5
- MOS (Top 5 – Eliminated)
- Mzansi Youth Choir
- Putri Ariani
- Philip Bowen (Top 5 – Eliminated)
- Warrior Squad
TOP 3
- Mzansi Youth Choir
- Warrior Squad (Top 3 – Eliminated)
- Putri Ariani
TOP 2
- Mzansi Youth Choir (Advanced)
- Putri Ariani (Advanced)
America's Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.
AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.
