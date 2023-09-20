America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap Live Elimination September 20, 2023 Episode

Who’s eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight? The results are in and the acts going to the next round of the AGT competition will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, only two will go through and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the results show.

Facing the elimination are 82nd Airborne Chorus, Avantgardey, Eduardo Antonio Trevino, Eseniia Mikheeva, Gabriel Henrique, Grace Good, Lachuné, Mandy Muden, Ramadhani Brothers, Sangsoon Kim and Trailer Flowers.

THE RESULTS

ELIMINATED

Grace Good

Sangsoon Kim

Mandy Muden

Trailer Flowers

Eseniia Mikheeva

Lachuné

TOP 5

Eduardo Antonio Trevino (Top 5 Eliminated)

82nd Airborne Chorus

Avantgardey (Top 5 Eliminated)

Gabriel Henrique

Ramadhani Brothers

TOP 3

Ramadhani Brothers

82nd Airborne Chorus

Gabriel Henrique (Top 3 Eliminated)

TOP 2

82nd Airborne Chorus (Advanced)

Ramadhani Brothers (Advanced)

INSTANT SAVE

Gabriel Henrique

Avantgardey

Chioma & the Atlanta Drum Academy

Herwan Legaillard

WILDCARD

Avantgardey (Advanced)

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

