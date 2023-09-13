America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap Live Elimination September 13, 2023 Episode

Who’s eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight? The results are in and the acts going to the next round of the AGT competition will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, only two will go through and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the results show.

Facing the elimination are Anna DeGuzman, Chibi Unity, D’Corey Johnson, Freedom Singers, Kylie Frey, Mariandrea, Orlando Leyba, Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles, Roland Abante, Shadow Ace and Zion Clark.

Watch AGT Live Shows Week 4 Performances.

Keep locked on this page, results will be posted below once announced.

THE RESULTS

ELIMINATED

Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles

Roland Abante

Mariandrea

Orlando Leyba

Freedom Singers

Kylie Frey

TOP 5

D’Corey Johnson (Top 5 – Eliminated)

Chibi Unity

Zion Clark (Top 5 – Eliminated)

Shadow Ace

Anna DeGuzman

TOP 3

Chibi Unity

Shadow Ace (Top 3 – Eliminated)

Anna DeGuzman

TOP 2

Chibi Unity (Advanced)

Anna DeGuzman (Advanced)

THANK YOU FOR VISITING MY WEBSITE! COME BACK NEXT WEEK FOR ANOTHER AGT RECAP!

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

Excited for America’s Got Talent Season 18? Write your thoughts on the comment section below.