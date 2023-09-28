Adrian Stoica and Hurricane America’s Got Talent 2023 Season 18 Winner

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane is the announced grand winner of America’s Got Talent 2023 competition on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Anna DeGuzman finished 2nd place. The result was revealed at the end of Wednesday’s AGT live grand finals results show, September 27, 2023.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane gave a winning performance on Tuesday’s show finale which Simon said Hurricane was like acting and performing and should be in a TV show or a movie.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane beats Adrian Stoica, Ramadhani Brothers, Putri Ariani and Hurricane, Anna DeGuzman and Murmuratiopn in the public vote.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane took home the $1 million prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas. The winner was revealed at the end of the two hour live finale featuring performances from Jason Derulo, the Mayyas Leona Lewis, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Cat Cora, Dianne Warren and Jon Batiste.

What can you say about the result? Did America get it right? Write your opinion below!