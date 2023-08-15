WATCH: SEMPHIL SHIFT C Employees Outing Viral Video – CCTV Footage Pansol Resort

In a trending video, employees from SEMPHIL SHIFT C company were captured engaging in inappropriate behavior at a Pansol, Laguna resort.

The footage shows individuals damaging resort property and trashing chairs, tables and equipments of the resort. The resort owner expressed their disappoints from their guest.

Watch the full viral video below. Also watch the cctv footage here.

Meanwhile, SEMPHIL clarifies in a statement that the outing was not an official event of the company but a personal deviation made at private meeting of some employees.

What can you say about this SEMPHIL SHIFT C viral video? Share your thoughts and opinion on the comment section below.