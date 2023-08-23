Lavender Darcangelo sings “I Want to Know What Love Is” on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT Live Shows

Lavender Darcangelo sings “I Want to Know What Love Is” on America’s Got Talent Season 18 Live Shows, Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Here’s what the judges have to say about Lavender’s act tonight.

“I am so proud of you. I feel you when you are singing,” said Heidi.

“It’s just the most amazing feeling when a contestant nailed it. The way you sang it, the whole song and the lyrics, it was beautiful,” said Simon.

