Introducing Redmi Pad SE: Engineered for a cinematic audiovisual experience anywhere you go

[Beijing, China, August 15th, 2023] – Xiaomi today released Redmi Pad SE, the latest addition to the Redmi tablet portfolio. Designed for young professionals and students, Redmi Pad SE blends outstanding convenience with a winning blend of practicality and aesthetics to satisfy the needs of both work and leisure.

Impressive 11-inch display for exceptional visual enjoyment

Redmi Pad SE boasts an impressive 11” FHD+ display that delivers an outstanding viewing experience.¹ With its 16:10 display ratio, Redmi Pad SE delivers immersive enjoyment of wide range format of content and the remarkable 1500:1 contrast ratio offers exceptional levels of detail across both the darkest and brightest aspects of any on-screen action.

The display’s 400 nits of brightness ensures a reliable viewing experience whether indoors or outdoors, even under bright sunlight. Additionally, Redmi Pad SE can reproduce an extensive range of 16.7 million colors, covering a wide range of vivid colors in the visible color spectrum to the human eye to bring all kinds of content to life. With a refresh rate of up to 90Hz,² Redmi Pad SE delivers smooth visual enjoyment that amplifies your entertainment experience especially for intense games, while giving users the freedom to switch manually between 60Hz or 90Hz for optimal energy efficiency.

Audiovisual entertainment that’s pleasing to the ear and easy on the eye

Designed with comfort in mind, the upgraded Reading Mode 3.0 with dedicated Classic and Paper modes provides true-to-life reading color options and ensures optimal reading comfort. Moreover, Redmi Pad SE features a TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free standard LCD display that employs DC dimming to effectively eliminate both visible and invisible flickering within the 0 to 3000Hz range. For a more optimal viewing experience, Redmi Pad SE has been engineered with reduced blue light output to help prevent visual fatigue which meets the standard of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light. When it comes to audio, Redmi Pad SE is equipped with Dolby Atmos® and Hi-Res Audio supporting quad speakers offering superior sound quality and delivering a cinema-like experience.

Reliable and powerful, Redmi Pad SE ensures solid performance throughout the day

Redmi Pad SE comes in an elegant aluminum alloy unibody design and is both durable and highly portable, weighing in at only 478g.³ Sharing a similar design with the popular Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi Pad SE is available in three trendy colors: Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray, and Mint Green.

Price and availability

Redmi Pad SE is available in three variants, with 4GB+128GB starting from EUR 199, 6GB+128GB starting from EUR 229 and 8GB+128GB starting from EUR 249.

Redmi Pad SE Quick Specs