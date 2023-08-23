Bagyong Goring Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

The Low Pressure Area over the Philippine sea east of Aparri Cagayan has developed into tropical depression Goring, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

According to PAGASA, Bagyong Goring was located at 405 km East of Calayan, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa. It is moving West Northwestward Slowly.

Bagyong Goring is less likely to bring heavy rainfall over the country in the next three days. Goring is forecast to steadily intensify and may reach tropical storm category tonight or tomorrow early morning. It may be upgraded into a typhoon category by Sunday during the southward segment of its looping track.

Public Storm Signals are yet to be announce. Here’s the storm track of Bagyong Goring.

Track and Intensity Forecast

