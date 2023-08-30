America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap Live Elimination August 30, 2023 Episode

Who’s eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight? The results are in and the acts going to the next round of the AGT competition will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, only two will go through and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the results show.

Facing the elimination are Ahren Belisle, Alfie Andrew, Andrew Stanton, Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, Dani Kerr, Erica Coffelt, Murmuration, Ryland Petty, Sharpe Family Singers, Steel Panther and Three G.

Watch AGT Live Shows Week 2 Performances.

Keep locked on this page, results will be posted below once announced.

THE RESULTS

ELIMINATED

Dani Kerr

Sharpe Family SIngers

Andrew Stanton

Three G

Erica Coffelt

Steel Panther

TOP 5

Chioma & Atlanta Drum Academy

Alfie Andrews (Eliminated – Top 5)

Ahren Belisle

Ryland Petty (Eliminated – Top 5)

Murmuration

TOP 3

Ahren Belisle

Chioma & Atlanta Drum Academy (Eliminated – Top 3)

Murmuration

TOP 2

Ahren Belisle (Advanced)

Murmuration (Advanced)

