America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Recap Live Elimination August 23, 2023 Episode

Who’s eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight? The results are in and the acts going to the next round of the AGT competition will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Last night, 11 acts performed live for America’s votes. Tonight, only two will go through and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the results show.

Facing the elimination are Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, Brynn Cummings, John Wines, Lambros Garcia, Lavender Darcangelo, Maureen Langan, Mitch Rossell, Oleksandr Leshchenko, Ray Wold, SAINTED Trap Choir and True Villains

THE RESULTS

ELIMINATED

Ray Wold & Mom

John Wines

Lambros Garcia

True Villains

SAINTED Trap Choir

Maureen Langan

TOP 5

Brynn Cummings (Eliminated – Top 5)

Oleksandr Leshchenko (Eliminated – Top 5)

Lavender Darcangelo

Mitch Rossell

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane

TOP 3

Lavender Darcangelo

Mitch Rossell (Eliminated – Top 3)

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane

TOP 2

Lavender Darcangelo – Advanced

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane – Advanced

