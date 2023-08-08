America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions August 8, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent Season 18 Auditions returns tonight, Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent 2023 audition episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES

Improv Everywhere

Duo Dadiva

Donovyn Diaz wows the judges

Papayaso wows with Simon Impression

Heather and Bogart

Morgan and Roxi wows the judges

Titos Tsai wows the judges

Eduardo Antonio Trevino Mariachi soloist

Kevin Li wows the judges with Magic

Chibi Unity dance group wows the judges and get the Golden Buzzer

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

Excited for America’s Got Talent Season 18? Write your thoughts on the comment section below.