America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions August 1, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent Season 18 Auditions returns tonight, Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

PERFROMANCES

Duo Acero wows the judges

Summer Rios sings “Something in the Orange”

Pulse Percussion wows the judges

Gabriel Henrique sings “Run to You” and gets the Golden Buzzer from Sofia

Noodle and Bun sings “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”

Zion Clark wows the judges

True Villains sings “bad guy”

Bomba Trio wows the judges

Kylie Frey sings “Horses in Heaven”

Comedian Krista Komondor “Sunny Chatum” annoys the judges

