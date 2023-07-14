WATCH: Kai Sotto NBA Highlights & Performance Full Video

Promising Filipino basketball player Kai Sotto recently made his highly anticipated debut in the NBA Summer League.

The 7-foot-3 center showcased his skills and potential as he took to the court representing his team Orlando Magic. Sotto’s performance impressed both fans and scouts, leaving a positive impression with his size, agility, and basketball IQ.

Kai Sotto registered 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks, and an assist in 13 minutes of action.

This marks an exciting step forward for the young prodigy’s journey towards becoming the first full-blooded Filipino to play in the NBA.

Basketball enthusiasts eagerly await Sotto’s future endeavors and hope to witness his rise in the world of professional basketball.